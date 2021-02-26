Ithaca Chili Cook-off wraps up this weekend

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular winter festival in downtown Ithaca is going on now! The 23rd annual Chili Cook-off is a little different this year with the pandemic, but it is safe and socially distanced.

Festival organizers say you can participate from the comfort of your own home all while supporting local restaurants.

Anyone who wants to taste and judge the contestants of the Chili Cook-Off can go to participating restaurants or order out their featured cup of chili. Some restaurants, not in the competition, are getting in on the fun too! For a full list of participants, click here.

The festival runs until Sunday, February 28.