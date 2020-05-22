Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Ithaca City School District sets end dates for 2019-2020 school year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca City School District Board of education has approved the end dates for the 2019-2020 school year.

Because of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that required the district to hold remote learning during spring break, ICSD can end the school year a week early.

The last day for student instruction will be Tuesday, June 16, and the last day of 10-month employees will be Friday, June 19.

● Monday, May 25: Memorial Day Recess

● Monday, June 8: Begin Closure Conversations/Conferences and Culminating

Experiences

● Tuesday, June 16: Last Day for Students

● Friday, June 19: Last Day for 10-Month Employees

● Thursday, June 25: Last Day for School Year Meal Delivery

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected