Ithaca City School District sets end dates for 2019-2020 school year

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca City School District Board of education has approved the end dates for the 2019-2020 school year.
Because of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that required the district to hold remote learning during spring break, ICSD can end the school year a week early.
The last day for student instruction will be Tuesday, June 16, and the last day of 10-month employees will be Friday, June 19.
● Monday, May 25: Memorial Day Recess
● Monday, June 8: Begin Closure Conversations/Conferences and Culminating
Experiences
● Tuesday, June 16: Last Day for Students
● Friday, June 19: Last Day for 10-Month Employees
● Thursday, June 25: Last Day for School Year Meal Delivery
