Ithaca City School District students able to get COVID testing this week ahead of in-person learning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca City School District is set to start in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5.

The district this week was able to offer all students the chance to be tested for COVID-19.

Cornell University and Cayuga Health Systems donated COVID-19 testing and analysis to the district.

It’s optional but the goal was to test more than 1,200 students this week at the Cayuga Health test site at the Ithaca Mall.

The samples are sent to Cornell’s brand new million-dollar testing lab on campus, built specifically for COVID testing and fast results.

Jennifer Turck, director of business operations for Cayuga Health’s COVID Lab Services tells NewsChannel 9, “Really proud of our community, we have a lot of great resources, a lot of great minds and when we put them together it’s amazing what we can do.”

Turck says the goal is to not only find cases, especially asymptomatic ones but also pre-symptomatic cases where people don’t look or feel sick but will eventually get symptoms later.

She says it can also give parents and the district peace of mind and ease some anxiety about starting up in-person learning.

All teachers will return to teach in school buildings on Oct. 5.

The model for in-person and virtual teaching and learning, starting October 5 looks like this for the Ithaca City School District:

Elementary School

PreK through 5 who selected in-person learning will attend their elementary school in-person five days per week

PreK through 5 who selected distance learning will continue to receive distance learning instruction five days per week

Middle School and High School: