Ithaca College cancels in-person 2020 commencement, announces alternative plans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College has announced the cancellation of their traditional 2020 commencement ceremony, but offered alternative plans.
First, there will be a full virtual commencement for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2.
In order for seniors to get excited about the virtual commencement, they will receive a “celebration box” from the college. This will be mailed to the address that the student listed on their application for a degree.
The college will also give students the opportunity to gather in-person on South Hill from June 25 to June 27 in 2021.
That is the date for next year’s Alumni Weekend, where the college is planning a slate of events just for the Class of 2020. One of these events will include the Senior Splash.
To read the full announcement from Ithaca College, click here.
