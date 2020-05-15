Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Ithaca College furloughs nearly 200 employees

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Ithaca college_1462233150532.jpg

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like many businesses, higher education is feeling the budget impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ithaca College is furloughing nearly 200 employees, for now, according to the school’s athletic director.

I would not be surprised if there would be additional furloughs from our department. I know athletics won’t be immune from what the college has to do college-wide.

Susan Bassett — Associate VP and Athletics Director at Ithaca College

Bassett said all capital projects, even donor-funded ones like the soccer field renovation, are on hold.

The major college funded renovation of the school’s football facility, Butterfield Stadium, is also on hold.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected