Ithaca College furloughs nearly 200 employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like many businesses, higher education is feeling the budget impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ithaca College is furloughing nearly 200 employees, for now, according to the school’s athletic director.
I would not be surprised if there would be additional furloughs from our department. I know athletics won’t be immune from what the college has to do college-wide.Susan Bassett — Associate VP and Athletics Director at Ithaca College
Bassett said all capital projects, even donor-funded ones like the soccer field renovation, are on hold.
The major college funded renovation of the school’s football facility, Butterfield Stadium, is also on hold.
