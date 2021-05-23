Ithaca College hosts 126th Commencement with two ceremonies

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College will be hosting its 126th Commencement on Sunday, May 23.

Under the COVID-19 protocols, the college is having two identical ceremonies. One is at 10:00 a.m. and the other at 4:00 p.m. in the Athletics and Events Center on campus.

Each ceremony will celebrate about 1,300 graduates.

Both ceremonies will include hybrid style. Graduates will celebrate in person and family and friends will be able to livestream online.

Liz Tigelaar, Emmy Award-nominated television creator and producer will deliver the main address. Tigelaar is a 1988 graduate of Ithaca College.

You can watch the ceremonies here or watch in the Ithaca area on Spectrum cable channel 16.