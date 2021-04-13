Ithaca College launches new Physicians Assistant program in response to high demand for healthcare careers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College is recruiting for its first class in the brand new Master of Science in Physician’s Assistant Studies program in response to a higher demand for healthcare careers.

Located within the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance (HSHP), this program runs 27-months and has been approved by the New York State Education Department and provisional accreditation from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant.

“Ithaca College is already well known for quality health profession programs, and the PA program is a natural fit, adding high-quality medical education to the already established health sciences, health care, and rehabilitation focused programs,” said Dean of HSHP Linda Petrosino.

Physicians assistants work to diagnose illnesses, manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often act as primary healthcare providers in collaboration with physicians. The field of Physician Assistants is projected to grow by 31% from 2019 to 2029 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The master’s program is meant to not only offer healthcare career paths for college graduates in pre-health programs such as health sciences, athletic training, and biology, but also to establish connections with community colleges and other programs that offer healthcare training, such as the New York BOCES New Visions program.

