Ithaca College plans return to normal in the fall semester, require vaccine

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College plans to return to full in-person learning and living arrangements at the college when the fall semester begins August 23.

The college says a key part of its plan to return to pre-pandemic status is a requirement that all students be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The expansion of vaccine eligibility and the increase of vaccine production have allowed the college to plan for a reopening of our campus this fall where in-person teaching, learning, and community-building can occur in ways that resemble a pre-pandemic “normal,” with a greatly reduced risk of infection for our campus community,” said college president Shirley M. Collado in a letter to the campus community.

The college’s plan include a return to face to face activities and student events as well as all collegiate athletics.

Registration for the fall semester begins April 13.