Ithaca College receives $1.6 million in HECap funding

ITHACA N.Y. (WETM/NEWS10) – The Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program (HECap) announced $57.2 million is being awarded to 35 colleges and universities.

Among those schools is Ithaca College, which will receive $1.6 million for the construction and renovation of facilities to house a new, 27-month Graduate Physician Assistant Program.

“As New York builds back, these investments are targeted to help attract and train people for the health sciences jobs that New York needs as we continue to reopen and reimagine our economy, and to strengthen and enhance our world-leading institutions of higher education,” Governor Cuomo said. “This grant program provides our students with the tools they need to thrive and become New York’s future leaders, scientists, and frontline workers.”

These HECap awards support projects that provide increased training in health sciences. This is done through the construction of new laboratory and research spaces, the purchase of new instructional technologies and medical equipment, and a variety of other projects and improvements.

The Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program has allowed campuses across the state to make important investments for infrastructure and equipment while creating construction jobs. Campuses that receive grants are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for every $1 of state funds they receive.

The HECap grants were awarded by the HECap Board from a competitive application process. A full list of projects awarded funding is available on the DASNY website.