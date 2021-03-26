Ithaca College to celebrate graduates with in-person Commencement ceremony

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After keeping its 2020 Fall semester entirely remote, then welcoming students back for a 2021 Spring Semester, Ithaca College has announced it will have both an in-person and virtual Commencement ceremony in May.

The college says its planning committee has been working hard to find creative and innovative ways to celebrate its graduates. The celebrations will include students who were scheduled to graduate from October 2020 through and including December 2021.

Students who prefer to have an in-person ceremony must be tested for COVID-19 and receive a negative test prior to Commencement. Guests and family members will not be allowed at the ceremonies to limit the size of the gatherings. Ithaca College will provide a webcast of the ceremonies.

Students will have the option to participate virtually.

Since New York State has not released updated guidelines for 2021 graduations, Ithaca College says it will release more details on the in-person ceremonies in mid-April.

Commencement is scheduled for Sunday, May 23 on South Hill on Ithaca College’s campus.