Ithaca College won’t allow students from states on travel advisory list come to campus this fall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College released detailed information for students planning to return to campus this fall, one of which does not allow students from states on the governor’s travel advisory to return this semester.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on June 24 requiring anyone traveling to New York from a state on the travel ban must quarantine for 14 days.

According to the school’s website:

“This has presented a significant challenge for our Return to Campus Task Force as we have considered many different approaches to managing this mandatory quarantine. Unfortunately, the college simply does not have the resources or infrastructure to manage quarantining either on-campus or off-campus for the large number of students affected by this order.”

Students who have not stayed in New York State for the summer and have a permanent address in a state on the mandatory quarantine list will need to take classes remotely until their state is removed from the list.

States listed on the travel advisory as of Friday, July 17 are listed below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

New Mexico

North Carolina

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

An up-to-date list is kept at on the New York State Health Department’s website.

Students looking to return in the fall will need to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days prior to arriving on campus. Students will also be tested when they arrive on campus.

Ithaca College also released move-in dates that are staggered for returning students. Students are asked to limit the number of items they bring to college with them. Visitors are not being allowed to help students move in.

Anyone who is uncomfortable with returning to campus will have the option to attend classes remotely.

The college’s formal Return to Campus plan will be finished and submitted to New York State in early August.

To look at the complete guide released on Friday, visit Ithaca.edu/News/Beginning-Academic-Year.