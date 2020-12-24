Ithaca College’s School of Music virtually performs “Amazing Grace” for those affected by COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 300 Ithaca College music students came together to virtually perform “Amazing Grace” in order to pay tribute to those affected by COVID-19.

Ithaca College’s virtual performance was done to remember the lives COVID-19 has taken from us, as well as to honor the frontline healthcare workers and essential workers who continue to take risks in order to serve the community.

“In a time like this when we are unable to play and perform live together, collaborating virtually is something that is really special,” said Maria Vincelette ’22, a music performance major and clarinetist. “The pandemic has been very challenging for people in the arts, but the creators and administrators of this project have done so much to help every student continue to create music together, despite being miles and miles apart.”

Watch Ithaca College’s unique rendition of “Amazing Grace” in the video below: