Ithaca curtails services due to budget impact of COVID-19

ITHACA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The City of Ithaca is alerting residents that a number parks, youth programs and other services will be cut this summer because of the impact on COVID-19 on the city’s budget.

In a post to its website, the city said it is facing a $4 million to $13 million budget shortfall because of loss of sales tax revenues, parking fees and state aid.

In April the city’s Common Council voted to furlough 85 city employees or about 20 % of the city workforce,

Here is a list of some of the cuts and reductions the city is implementing as posted on its website.

GIAC Program Reductions:

– No Youth Program Activities

o No after-school program (through end of June) – Jumpers, Navigators, STEAM, Computer Lab

o No summer camp (July/August)

o No 50-served meal program for youth/families

o No volunteer placement of high school, college students or volunteers in GIAC programs.

o No Summer Employment of Teens through YES, Learning Web, Workforce

– No Pre-Teen and Teen Programs

o No after-school Program through end of June

o No Conservation Corp for high school teens during the school year and middle school teens in the summer

o No Girls Empowerment Group for teen girls

o No Bitty Box Screen Printing program

o No Teen Catering Program

o No Skateboard Program

o No Urban Art Program

o No Let’s Read – reading support program to help children get up to and surpass grade level reading

o No commercial sexual exploitation of children intervention program

o No Girls Firebirds AAU Basketball program

o No Teen Summer Jobs Experience/CIT program

– Severely minimized Adult 60+ Senior programs or outing trips

– No host worksite for DSS Jobs Experience or Court Community Service

– No Recreation Programs

o No youth and adult boxing

o No family trips

o No summer Adult Basketball League

o No Rashad Richardson Teen Summer Basketball League

– No GIAC hosted community special events – Gus Macker and GIAC Festival of Nations

– No general support of walk-in residents seeking general support with a myriad of needs

Youth Bureau Program Reductions:

– Summer Camps and programs are cancelled

– Recreation Support Services youth and adult programming cancelled (including camp inclusion, Iroquois program, teen club, etc.)

– Outings summer programs and trips are cancelled

– Youth Employment Services (including job placements through YES Connect, Job Training, Summer Youth Employment) are cancelled

– Paul Schreurs Memorial Program: homework club and summer engagement program (including trip) are cancelled

– College Discover Program: afterschool programs and summer academy and trips are cancelled

– One-to-One Big Brothers Big Sisters: mentoring is suspended and there are no summer activities

– Program staff are not available to support youth and families or connect them with resources or advocacy in different settings

Facility Reductions:

– GIAC Facility shutdown for public

o No GIAC facility rentals

o GIAC public bathroom access closed

– GIAC Basketball courts currently closed (no rims)

– Alex Haley Municipal Swimming Pool and Max’s Wading Pool – closed for summer

– Cass Park Pool – closed for the season

– Ithaca Bike Rental is currently closed

– No pavilion rentals at Stewart Park or Cass Park

– Park Restrooms are currently closed, and once open, may be temporarily closed on short notice

– Park Playgrounds/Fitness Equip will open later in the season

– No Carousel at Stewart Park

– Basketball courts and skate park are currently closed

– Kayak rental in Stewart Park delayed opening, may not open at all this season

– Newman Municipal Golf Course is closed for the season

Parks, Vegetation, and Street Trees

– The Children’s Garden at the Youth Bureau is not being regularly mowed; gardens are not being maintained

– The Children’s Garden at Cass Park has suspended all programming and summer camps, garden maintenance is being conducted by minimal staff and volunteers, mowing by Cass Park staff has been reduced.

– Roadside and trailside mowing has been reduced. First mowing will be put off until mid to late June when tall vegetation is becoming a visual and physical obstruction.

– Citizen pruner volunteer program has delayed start. Will start mid-June but will meet once per week instead of twice weekly. Response to requests for low tree pruning (ie sidewalk obstructions) will be delayed.

– No mowing or sporadic mowing, and no trash pick-up, at the following locations:

o Floral Ave park and trail along flood control channel

o Flood control channel (Cherry St side)

o Flood Control Levee

o Brindley Park (behind island fitness and in front of Pete’s gas station)

o Columbia Park

o Hillview Park

o Maple Grove Park

o McDaniels Park

o Mulholland Wildflower preserve entrance

o Strawberry Fields Park

o Ithaca City Cemetery

o Titus trail (trail on the bank along N and S Titus Avenues)

– Reduced trash pick-up/garbage can emptying, and mowing at all other parks

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9