Ithaca Festival postponed again, looking for a return in 2022

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers of the annual Ithaca Festival announced Thursday the event will not return this year.

“It seems we still have some time before it will be safe to gather as a community again.  We are very much looking forward to that day, as I am sure you all are,” a post to the festival’s website stated.

Fees from the 2020 postponed event will be rolled over automatically to 2022.

In the meantime, organizers hope to offer a series of virtual arts classes and are looking for instructors in Dance, Music, Art, Healing, Cooking, and more.

You can apply through the festivals website.

