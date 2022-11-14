ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury.

According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of Zack Webber, on *Spotfund, Webber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University after the incident.

Webber’s sister reports that he will remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future.

“He is in the best care, and he is undoubtedly strong enough to overcome this obstacle.” Shannon Webber, sister of Zack Webber

The family has started a *Spotfund page to help raise money for Zack to help aid in his journey.

To donate and help the family during this difficult time, click here.

“We are grateful for every one of you that have been here for support and continue to be here. The amount of love already shown has been immeasurable, and it has brought Zack to tears on more than one occasion,” Shannon Webber shared.

According to *Spotfund, Zack is not only a firefighter with the Ithaca Fire Department (Local 737) he has also worked in law enforcement for years prior.