Ithaca Fire Department rescues injured 17-year-old from dam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Fire Department was busy Sunday morning for yet another dam rescue.

According to the Ithaca Fire Department, crews responded to the 30-foot dam near Giles Street around noon for reports of a 17-year-old boy who was injured and stuck on a rock platform.

The fire department says the boy was injured after jumping onto a rock platform.

The fire department used their rope skills to get the teen off the platform, into a basket, and pulled up the steep ravine. He was then taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.







The dam, sometimes referred to as “Second Dam”, has been a popular spot for cliff jumpers this summer, and could become more popular as Cornell students return to campus.

Sunday’s 30-foot endeavour is at least the sixth rescue at a dam in Ithaca this season.