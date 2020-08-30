ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Fire Department was busy Sunday morning for yet another dam rescue.
According to the Ithaca Fire Department, crews responded to the 30-foot dam near Giles Street around noon for reports of a 17-year-old boy who was injured and stuck on a rock platform.
The fire department says the boy was injured after jumping onto a rock platform.
The fire department used their rope skills to get the teen off the platform, into a basket, and pulled up the steep ravine. He was then taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The dam, sometimes referred to as “Second Dam”, has been a popular spot for cliff jumpers this summer, and could become more popular as Cornell students return to campus.
Sunday’s 30-foot endeavour is at least the sixth rescue at a dam in Ithaca this season.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police officer involved in crash while responding to domestic dispute Sunday afternoon
- Final day of Bills training camp injury update: August 30th
- Ithaca Fire Department rescues injured 17-year-old from dam
- Governor Cuomo plans to provide update on state approved casinos later this week
- ‘This is what the country needs right now’: Opinion-free news coming to cable television this week
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App