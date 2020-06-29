Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team helps injured man out of a ravine

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team helped to rescue an injured man on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

A man had jumped from the dam near Giles Street and injured his shoulder. The ropes team was called to the scene and used a rescue basket to haul the man up the ravine. The man was then transported to the hospital.

This is the fifth time this month the ropes team has been activated to rescue injured people.