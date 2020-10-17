Ithaca firefighters free injured man from car early Saturday morning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was injured early Saturday morning after his car rolled over and he became trapped inside.

According to the Ithaca Fire Department, emergency crews responded to Seneca Street at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a rollover crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was trapped in a convertible.

The Ithaca Police Department says the man crashed into two parked vehicles near Plain Street, and it caused the car to roll over onto its roof.

In about 25 minutes, Ithaca Firefighters raised the vehicle and freed the 19-year-old from the car.

Because of weather conditions, a helicopter was unable to transport the man to the hospital, and he was instead transported via an ambulance to Upstate Hospital.

The police department says the man suffered injuries to his head and neck and he is listed in stable but serious condition.

The police department also says a portion of Seneca Street, where the crash took place, was closed for approximately seven hours, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone witnessed the crash or has video footage of the incident, they are asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000.

