Ithaca firefighters rope rescue team again responds to Giles Street dam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the fifth time this season, Ithaca firefighters used their rope rescue skills to aid someone injured while jumping to a rock platform at the dam near Giles Street.

Rescuers were called around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a woman was injured at the popular unofficial swimming area.

An Ithaca firefighter rappelled down to the injured woman, splinted her injured ankle, and secured her in a harness.

She was then lowered down to a safe location, where she was transferred to a rescue basket and hauled out of the steep ravine.

She was treated at the scene by Bangs ambulance and then transferred to a hospital.

The Ithaca Fire Department says it’s been called to this location four previous times this season for people who were injured either jumping or falling near the dam.

The news release from Ithaca firefighters says, “The Ithaca Fire Department once again reminds everyone to only hike on approved paths and never swim in any restricted locations. Heed all warning signs, use common sense, and please be safe this summer!”

