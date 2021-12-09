Ithaca is set to host their 7th annual “Dip or Dodge Chill Challenge”

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Yacht Club brings in the New Year by welcoming courageous participants to the 7th annual “Dip or Dodge Chill Challenge.”

Similar to Polar Plunge, participants are encouraged to take a dip into the freezing waters of Cayuga Lake for a good cause. However, everyone can still get their feet wet without getting into the water, but there is a twist.

“Freezin’ for a Reason”: Oneida Shores Polar Plunge 2021

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to add to the fun. The event will provide prizes for the top fundraisers and best costumes.

The event begins at 1 p.m. on January 1, 2022.

The fundraiser will include everyone by allowing participants who donate to either “dip” into the water or “dodge” by watching along the shore.

All money raised is donated to the Ithaca Community Recovery (ICR), which focuses on helping people whose lives are affected by addiction. The Ithaca Yacht Club and ICR are looking to bring together any and everyone willing to donate.

The Ithaca Chill Challenge registration is open now and closes on New Year’s Eve.

For additional information, you can visit the Ithaca Chill Challenge website.