Ithaca man accused of going on $7,000 spending spree with stolen credit cards

(WETM) – New York State Police in Wilton arrested Robert J. Porter of Ithaca after he allegedly went on a $7,000 spending spree using stolen credit cards.

On Sept. 16, State Police responded to a Gansevoort residence after homeowners discovered that someone had gone through their vehicles overnight. It was determined that the unidentified person had taken multiple credits and over three hundred dollars in cash.

The suspect proceeded to make over $7,000 in unauthorized purchases with the stolen credit cards. Troopers conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from the establishments where the illegal purchases were made and were able to get a description of the suspect.

While patrolling the town of Moreau, Troopers located the suspect sitting on a picnic table at the Stewart’s Shops on State Route 9 and identified him as Robert Porter.

Porter, 38, was taken into custody and transported to SP Wilton for processing. Porter was in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue at the time of his arrest.

Porter has been charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree (D felony), Identity Theft in the first degree (D felony), three counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree (E felony), Criminal Impersonation in the second degree(A misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree(A misdemeanor).

Porter was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000.