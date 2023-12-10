ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested two weeks after police say he gouged someone’s eye during a fight.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Stephen Whitaker, 35, got into a physical altercation with someone on Nov. 26 and gouged the person’s eye. The victim lost vision in the eye as a result of the attack.

At about 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 9, police went to the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue to arrest Whitaker on a warrant that stemmed from the assault. Whitaker tried to run from the police when they attempted to arrest him. Police stopped him, Whitaker continued to resist arrest, and an officer was injured during the physical altercation. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local medical facility. Whitaker was arrested after the altercation.

Whitaker has been charged with second-degree assault (a class D felony) and resisting arrest (a class A misdemeanor). His charges were read in the Ithaca City Court, and he was released on hid own recognizance.