ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested on Sunday night after police say he was threatening people with a knife.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers received a call about a man who possibly had a knife trying to fight people in the Abbott Lane area. The man was later identified as Alexander Mosher, 33. Officers arrived at the scene around 8:14 p.m., and Mosher ran into a nearby wooded area. The officers couldn’t find Mosher after searching the area.

Officers went back to the area about 30 minutes later after getting another call about Mosher trying to fight people with a knife. Mosher tried to run away again but was arrested after a foot chase. Police say that an investigation revealed that Mosher was allegedly threatening multiple people who were outside on Abbot Lane with a knife.

Mosher was charged with two counts of first-degree menacing (a class E felony) and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony).

Mosher had his first court appearance in the Ithaca City Court. He is currently being held at the Tompkins County Jail.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods listed below.