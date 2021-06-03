Ithaca man arrested for connection to May 26 shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On May 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., a shooting occurred at the 100 block of Hudson place. On Thursday around 12:30 p.m. Ithaca Police responded to the area surrounding Seneca Street Parking Garage in an attempt to locate the suspect from the May 26 incident.

According to police, officers located a man matching the shooter’s description, and identification was verified. The suspect, Anthony H. Coyne, 24, was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on a $5,000/$10,000 bail, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division tip line at 607-330-0000. Anonymous tips can also be emailed at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.