Ithaca man arrested for stalking, police officer injured by tree trunk

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Ithaca, a police officer was injured while trying to take a 62-year-old man into custody on Tuesday.
Police say they got several complaints about Richard Johnston, not only for stalking, but trespassing and harassing people in the downtown area.
During the arrest, Johnston became hostile, and a police officer struck his head on a tree trunk, momentarily losing consciousness. The officer was taken to a hospital.
Johnston was successfully taken into custody without any further incident, and he is charged with stalking, trespassing, harassment and may face more charges.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App