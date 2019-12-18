Ithaca man arrested for stalking, police officer injured by tree trunk

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Ithaca, a police officer was injured while trying to take a 62-year-old man into custody on Tuesday.

Police say they got several complaints about Richard Johnston, not only for stalking, but trespassing and harassing people in the downtown area.

During the arrest, Johnston became hostile, and a police officer struck his head on a tree trunk, momentarily losing consciousness. The officer was taken to a hospital.

Johnston was successfully taken into custody without any further incident, and he is charged with stalking, trespassing, harassment and may face more charges.

