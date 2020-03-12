Ithaca man charged with sexually abusing young child

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dale Harbin, 42, has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 11 multiple times for more than three months.
Harbin was arrested on March 11 in Ithaca and has been charged with multiple counts of Sexual Abuse in the 1 st degree and Course of sexual conduct against a child in the 2nd degree.
Harbin was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury and was released on his own recognizance.
The Ithaca Police Department continues to seek justice for all child and adult victims. We ask that the public continue to assist us in this mission by reporting any crime or suspected instances of child abuse or maltreatment.
This arrest was the result of a thorough investigation by Ithaca Police Investigators with assistance from the FBI.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- St. Patrick’s Day is coming, with or without official celebrations
- ‘Blue Man Group’ Plays The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
- OCC moves to distance learning following spring break
- LIVE NOW: Travel bans, market chaos: Dizzying reaction to coronavirus spread
- Coronavirus cases up to 328 in NYS; Cuomo limiting large gatherings of people
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App