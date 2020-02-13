Ithaca man fails to report nearly $4 million in income

Local News
An admitted tax cheat has been faced with up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in Syracuse Federal Court.

William Harrell, 58 of Ithaca, admitted that he failed to report nearly $4 million in income for his construction and remodeling business.

He also admitted to avoiding paying more than $400,000 in federal income taxes.

Harrell will be sentenced in June.

