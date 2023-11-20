ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Grand Jury has indicted an Ithaca man in connection to the death of his brother in 2022.

According to the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office, Bruce R. Mead II, 30, of Ithaca, has been indicted in a two-count indictment on charges of murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the second degree following the stabbing death of his 37-year-old brother, Zacharias Moore, on Dec. 19, 2022, at the Cayuga Garden Apartments in the City of Ithaca.

Mead was taken into custody on Dec. 19, 2022, and is currently serving a prison sentence in connection to an unrelated conviction from 2022 for criminal possession of a weapon. The maximum sentence available for murder in the second degree is 25 years to life imprisonment.

The investigation into this incident was led by the Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Forensic Identification Unit.