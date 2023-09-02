ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man is facing burglary charges after police say he forced himself into an apartment and was stabbed in self-defense.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to the West Village Apartments for what was reported as a domestic incident just before 11 p.m. on Friday. Police say that Donta Braxton, 48, had been involved in an argument with one of the building’s residents and forced his way into that person’s apartment.

Braxton and the resident got into a physical altercation, and the resident stabbed him in self-defense. Braxton was treated at Cayuga Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested after his release.

Braxton has been charged with second-degree burglary (a class C felony), endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor), and second-degree harassment (a violation). The Ithaca Police Department also had active warrants out on Braxton, and they were served at the time of his arrest.

Braxton had an initial hearing before being taken to the Tompkins County Jail. He is currently being held without bail.