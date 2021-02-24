Ithaca Mayor discusses “simple but transformative” police reform plan

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The City of Ithaca will be holding a public forum Thursday to discuss what the mayor is calling a simple but transformative plan to reimagine policing in their community.

Mayor Savante Myrick is recommending a plan to replace the Ithaca Police Department with a new Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety.

He says it will be built from the ground up to make Ithaca a safer place to live for every Ithacan.

It’s a response to an order from Governor Cuomo issued last summer for every community in New York to develop a police reform plan by Apr.1 or lose future state funding.

Myrick tells NewsChannel 9, “If you replace the police department and have a new department that has two types of officers in it. One, public safety officers, the other community solutions officers, one armed and one unarmed you could achieve a whole lot at once.”

He says the design and implementation of this will take years and would happen in collaboration with the common council, police department, and the community.

The plan is part of Tompkins County’s plan ‘Public Safety, Reimagined’.

The mayor says in the plan, “I have a deep gratitude for the many volunteers, data scientists, survey respondents, focus group participants, public commenters, law enforcement officers, and the Center for Policing Equity –

who worked together for months to generate this report.”

Click here to read the whole report.

The public forum outlining the draft recommendations and answering questions from the community will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. on the Tompkins County YouTube channel.

Members of the public who would like to ask a question live can register for the Zoom webinar here.