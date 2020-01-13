Ithaca Mayor sends tweet saying officer involved in recent investigation has been terminated

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick sent a tweet out on Monday morning where he said that the officer directly involved in a recent investigation was fired.
This comes after a report revealing a failure to fully investigate nearly a decade’s worth of reported crimes, including reported sex offenses, was released last week.
The name of the officer involved has not yet been released.
