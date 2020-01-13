Ithaca Mayor sends tweet saying officer involved in recent investigation has been terminated

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick sent a tweet out on Monday morning where he said that the officer directly involved in a recent investigation was fired. 

This comes after a report revealing a failure to fully investigate nearly a decade’s worth of reported crimes, including reported sex offenses, was released last week. 

The name of the officer involved has not yet been released.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected