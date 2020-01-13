Ithaca Mayor sends tweet saying officer involved in recent investigation has been terminated

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick sent a tweet out on Monday morning where he said that the officer directly involved in a recent investigation was fired.

This comes after a report revealing a failure to fully investigate nearly a decade’s worth of reported crimes, including reported sex offenses, was released last week.

The name of the officer involved has not yet been released.

Totally agreed. We've taken appropriate action with respect to every officer involved, including termination of the officer directly involved. And instituted nine important reforms to make sure this cannot happen again. — Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) January 13, 2020

