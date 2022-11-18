ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment.

Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Last month on October 28, just after 1:00 a.m., Jordan stabbed 38-year-old Michael S. Monroe to death on the Six Mile Creek Walk near the Tompkins County Public Library in the City of Ithaca.

Jordan has now been charged with the death of Monroe and has been remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.

The Maximum sentence available for murder in the second degree is 25 years to life.

The Ithaca Police Department and The New York State Forensic Identification Unit conducted the investigation into Monroe’s murder.