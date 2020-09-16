Ithaca offering socially distant option to annual Apple Fest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Apple Fest may be cancelled in downtown Ithaca, but there are other ways you can celebrate the fall. Socially distant activities will take place in lieu of Ithaca’s annual Apple Fest.
Using pop up farm stands, farmers will be showcasing their crops on the Commons to sell apples, cider, and other fall produce. Social distance between customers will be in place and masks will be required.
All the fall fun begins Monday, September 28 and runs through October 4.
