Ithaca offering socially distant option to annual Apple Fest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Apple Fest may be cancelled in downtown Ithaca, but there are other ways you can celebrate the fall. Socially distant activities will take place in lieu of Ithaca’s annual Apple Fest.

Using pop up farm stands, farmers will be showcasing their crops on the Commons to sell apples, cider, and other fall produce. Social distance between customers will be in place and masks will be required.

All the fall fun begins Monday, September 28 and runs through October 4.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected