Ithaca Police arrest man accused of robbing convenience store

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly robbed a convenience store earlier that morning.

According to Ithaca Police, officers were called to the 200 block of North Meadow St. for reports of an armed robbery around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man entered the store, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Based on evidence and information immediately available, police arrested 40-year-old Allen Forrest of Lansing.

Forrest is being charged with robbery in the first degree, and is being held at the Tompkins County Jail.

Police say this was the fifth armed robbery Ithaca Police have responded to in the last 15 days. However, the other four armed robberies are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the recent robberies in Ithaca, you are asked to call the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-9973 where you can leave an anonymous tip.