Ithaca Police Chief on his decision to retire this Spring after 25 years in law enforcement

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– More changes are coming to the Ithaca Police Department this Spring; the Chief plans to retire.

Law enforcement was a way of life for Dennis Nayor growing up, calling it his only path forward.

“Twenty-five years later, I’ve been a chief in two cities, I’ve done more than I’ve ever imagined in this profession and 2020 brought tremendous challenges and we met them all and I just wanted to make sure I navigated us through all the crisises,” Nayor said.

Crises like the coronavirus pandemic and a summer filled with civil unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd presented many challenges for the police force.

“It was a full sprint all the time, there was never any point to just kind of you know regroup because it was always dealing in a crisis and trying to manage some things that would sometimes be impossible situations, but to find a way to work through and to keep everybody safe,” he said.

Nayor said these events were a major deciding factor in his decision to retire this Spring.

When asked what he would have changed about his almost two years serving as police Chief he said, “If anything I would have wished that there was more time for me to continue building the bridges that we were and then maybe that would have helped with some of the civil unrest.”

But, Chief Nayor says he knows his police force gave 110% all day, every day and that he is hoping for a future where the community and law enforcement can create a path forward.

“I would just hope that through this we start working together and just all realizing that we all have to be a part of the solution and that we are just one element of law enforcement and we can’t do it alone,” he said.

And with the announcement earlier this week of a sweeping policing reform plan, we followed up with Chief Nayor who says he was blindsided by this recommendation, calling it “way too extreme” and said more conversations need to be had. You can read his full statement below.

Chief Dennis Nayor’s full statement on police reform plan:

You know I’m shocked and still trying to digest it, I think it’s way too extreme. I as the officers do, fully support reform and change. You know this department has been touted for a long time as one of the best-trained departments, we have standards that are higher than most, and to do something so extreme as to throw the baby out with the bathwater, we just can’t understand.

We all do understand that we do need to find ways that other people do jobs because we as police cannot do everything and we’ve become the catch all because we are really good at what we do but we need people to focus on key societal issues such as mental health, homelessness, addicition, inequalities. We’ve always agreed to that and we can find many other ways that we can address that without taking such an extreme path.

I will say many people from the community are expressing strong concerns to me about this radical plan and the one thing that I can say is they have to reach out to their elected officials because we have to have more conversation on this and not when I tell them because now it’s in the hands of the elected officials. I don’t know how this extreme recommendation came to be, but right now that’s the method of redress

I’ll say this, as we talked originally I’ve already established back in January that I was going to be retiring this Spring, but even after I retire I will care deeply about the health and well-being, and safety of this community and of the officers that serve it, so I truly do hope that further conversation can occur.