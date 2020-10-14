Ithaca Police chief talks protests and unrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca’s Police chief says he has no problem with peaceful protests, but calls what just happened in his city “reprehensible.”
Chief Dennis Nayor is referring to this: traffic blocked and graffiti filled with hate speech directed at police officers.
The chief said that 18 weeks of protests are becoming more confrontational.
And this incident with the graffiti and damage and vandalism, to our building, that’s the line, you know. We will continue to support people’s First Amendment rights and help them and support their efforts to demonstrate, but it has to be peaceful.Chief Dennis Nayor
Two demonstrators were arrested after this incident.
The chief said he welcomes honest, peaceful conversations about police-community relations.
