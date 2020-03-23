Ithaca Police: Cornell student stabbed during robbery attempt Sunday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department reports on Sunday night that a Cornell University student was stabbed during a robbery attempt.

According to a release, the Ithaca Police Department responded to South Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m., after receiving a call from someone who reported they found their friend stabbed.

The release states that Ithaca Police quickly responded to the scene, and tended to the person’s injuries until an ambulance arrived and transported them to the hospital.

According to police, the victim is a 23-year-old Cornell University student.

After an investigation, police believe the victim was approached by several people who attempted to rob the victim before they were stabbed. 

Ithaca Police say the victim sustained serious injuries, but they are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-9973. You can also submit information through the IPD Tip Line by clicking here.

