Ithaca Police Department identifies ‘deeply troubling failure’ in investigating cases across a decade

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the City of Ithaca released a statement saying the Ithaca Police Department had failed to investigate a wide variety of cases for nearly a decade.

According to the release, the IPD Investigations Division “inadequately-investigated cases is an array of reported sex offenses; the impacts of these investigatory failures were by definition deeply traumatic for victims who came to the IPD seeking help and justice, and found none.”

The release says the Ithaca Police Department has provided records of the failures to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General and will cooperate fully with any investigations, should there be any.

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick said, “I am shocked and saddened by these revelations, which can easily erode public confidence in the IPD. I do, however, draw encouragement from the confidence that I have in the IPD’s current leadership, including a new Chief, a new Deputy Chief for Professional Standards, and new policies established by new leadership in the Investigations Division, under which the IPD is proactively ensuring that a failure of this sort will never happen again.”

The Ithaca Police Department encourages any members of the public who feel their previous complaint went unanswered to contact them.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9