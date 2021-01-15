Ithaca Police Department investigating after 2 people were shot in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in the City of Ithaca on Friday afternoon.

On Friday around 5 p.m., an Ithaca Police officer who was on patrol heard gunshots coming from the general area of 540 W. State St. Tompkins County 911 had also taken several calls.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people — one male and one female — who had been shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital by Bangs Ambulance.

According to witnesses, a male wearing a tie-dyed shirt and face mask was seen fleeing the area toward W. Buffalo Street on foot. Police searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.

If you have any information about this, contact the Ithaca Police Department:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tip Line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address