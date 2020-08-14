Ithaca Police Department warns of telephone scam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is warning of a telephone scam where the IPD’s phone number is being used.

Across the United States, the Ithaca Police Department’s phone number has been used fraudulently where the person on the phone pretends to be someone who needs bail money.

The IPD wants to remind people that they will not call asking for money over the phone for any reason.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar warning on Thursday.