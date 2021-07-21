Ithaca police identify victim in deadly shooting, say he might have been specifically targeted

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca police have identified the victim of an early-morning homicide.

Officers told NewsChannel 9 that 32 year-old Alan Godfrey of Ithaca was shot in the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

That is a well-travelled area of the city, and police think that Godfrey was specifically targeted and that it was not a random act of violence.

Ithaca police are looking for tips from anyone who may have seen what happened. If you have any information, Ithaca police ask that you call in your tips to 607-330-0000.