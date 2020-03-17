Ithaca Police investigate overnight shooting

ITHACA, NY (WETM) Police in Ithaca are asking for anyone with information in reference to a shooting that occurred in the city on Monday night to contact them.

Around 10:56 p.m. on Monday, March 16, Ithaca Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 Block of West State St.

Arriving officers found a subject in the parking lot of Bangs Ambulance who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Ithaca Police Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigations Division assisted with processing the scene and collected evidence. A single spent shell casing was located as well as other evidence in a motor vehicle that was involved.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have information that would be helpful to the Ithaca Police Department you can contact them at the information below.

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245

Police Administration: (607)272-9973

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice