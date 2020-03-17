Closings
There are currently 119 active closings. Click for more details.

Ithaca Police investigate overnight shooting

Local News

by: David Sorensen

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, NY (WETM) Police in Ithaca are asking for anyone with information in reference to a shooting that occurred in the city on Monday night to contact them.

Around 10:56 p.m. on Monday, March 16, Ithaca Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 Block of West State St.

Arriving officers found a subject in the parking lot of Bangs Ambulance who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Ithaca Police Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigations Division assisted with processing the scene and collected evidence. A single spent shell casing was located as well as other evidence in a motor vehicle that was involved.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have information that would be helpful to the Ithaca Police Department you can contact them at the information below.

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected