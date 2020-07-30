Ithaca Police investigating a possible drowning

Local News
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a possible drowning that happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Ithaca Police Department responded to a possible drowning class at the Ithaca Farmers Market. When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old male being held onto by two people who were in the water, just off the dock. The man was unconscious.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

If you have any information, please call the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-9973.

