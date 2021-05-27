Ithaca Police investigating a shooting at a home that occurred Wednesday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were inside an apartment in Ithaca around 10:30 Wednesday night when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone shot several times into the second story apartment, officials say.

Police say the two occupants of the apartment were uninjured but several bullet holes were located that penetrated into the apartment in the area of the 100 block of Hudson Place.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to contact the IPD Investigations divisions through any of the following means, and anyone can remain anonymous if they wish to do so: