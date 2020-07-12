Ithaca Police investigate armed robbery at a Byrne Dairy Saturday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday night at a Byrne Dairy in the city of Ithaca.
According to a press release, officers responded to a holdup alarm at the Byrne Dairy located at 215 North Meadow St. at approximately 11:22 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but an investigation revealed that a robbery did occur.
Police say a man entered the store and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the cashier and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading north on Meadow Street.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7-inch Black man. He was last seen wearing a ski mask, clear gloves, a grey or black down “puffy” jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side and white sneakers.
The investigation is ongoing; and anyone with information is asked to call Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000. You can also leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
