Ithaca Police investigate armed robbery at a Byrne Dairy Saturday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday night at a Byrne Dairy in the city of Ithaca.

According to a press release, officers responded to a holdup alarm at the Byrne Dairy located at 215 North Meadow St. at approximately 11:22 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but an investigation revealed that a robbery did occur.

Police say a man entered the store and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the cashier and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading north on Meadow Street.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7-inch Black man. He was last seen wearing a ski mask, clear gloves, a grey or black down “puffy” jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing; and anyone with information is asked to call Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000. You can also leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.