Ithaca Police investigating armed robbery at Eddy Street convenience store

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Universal Deli-Grocery, which is located at 428 Eddy Street.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, police were called to an armed robbery at the convenience store. The store clerk reported that a man walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect took off on foot.

The suspect is described as a medium-built brown-skinned male who was wearing all black clothing. The suspect headed west after the incident.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

If you have any information, contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-3245, or submit anonymous tips at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.