Ithaca Police investigating armed robbery on North Cayuga Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the 300-block of North Cayuga Street.

Police say the two victims showed up at police headquarters and said that around 4:30 p.m., multiple suspects entered the residence without permission. One of the suspects had a gun. The victims say the suspects demanded money from them.

During the robbery, one of the suspects hit one of the victims on the face with the gun, causing a minor injury.

Both victims were able to escape the residence through an open window, and immediately went to the police department.

Ithaca police then responded to the residence, but did not find any of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Ithaca Police on their tip line at (607) 330-0000.