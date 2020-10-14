Ithaca Police investigating armed robbery on North Tioga Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night on North Tioga Street.

According to police, the two victims were walking along the 400-block of North Tioga Street just after 8:30 p.m., when they were approached by two male suspects, who both displayed handguns. The suspects demanded the victims’ property. One victim was punched in the face by one of the suspects, who then both left the area on foot, heading south.

One suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, standing about 6’1” with a skinny build and wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a black male between 5’7” and 5’10”, around 30 years old, with a heavy build, and also wearing dark clothing.

Neither victim was injured and police believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 330-0000.