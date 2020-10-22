Ithaca Police investigating homicide on West Green Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shots fired incident on West Green Street. A victim was then found dead on the 500-block of West State Street of a gunshot wound. 

The victim has been identified as John Ray Lawton, 45, of Ithaca.

Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, give police a call at (607) 272-9973, option 4.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected