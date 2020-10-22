Ithaca Police investigating homicide on West Green Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shots fired incident on West Green Street. A victim was then found dead on the 500-block of West State Street of a gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as John Ray Lawton, 45, of Ithaca.
Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, give police a call at (607) 272-9973, option 4.
