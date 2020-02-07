Ithaca Police investigating reports of possible drugs being added to drinks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of possible drugs being added to people’s drinks.

Detectives did not say when, or where, this may have happened.

Ithaca Police are now reminding people at bars to be aware of their surroundings.

Do not take a drink that wasn’t made in front of you and don’t leave your drink unattended.

If you may have been a victim of a similar incident in Ithaca – or have information that could help the investigation – call detectives at (607) 330-0000.

